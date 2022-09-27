Congress president election: Shashi Tharoor to file nomination on 30 Sept3 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 02:39 PM IST
Despite the alleged low support for his Congress presidential bid, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will file his nomination at 11 am on 30 September to contest in the party president elections. According to the Congress president poll in-charge Madhusudan Mistry, Shashi Tharoor’s representative has informed that he will file his nomination on 30 September at 11 am.