Randeep Surjewala's security to be withdrawn? High Court demands ‘threat’ proof as MHA proposes pullback

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday, 22 July, asked Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to justify the continuation of his Y+ security cover, following the Central government’s proposal to withdraw it. In its order, the high court demanded Randeep Surjewala to submit “threat” proof within “four weeks”.

“The non-applicant/petitioner, within a period of four weeks, from the date of passing of this order, shall submit all the material before the apt authorities concerned, and thereupon, after affording due opportunity of hearing to the non-applicant/petitioner, the authorities concerned, shall take a decision thereof, most expeditiously,” the court said, the Bar and Bench reported.

The high court passed the order on an application by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in which the ministry told the court that the assessment “does not indicate any specific threat perception” to Randeep Surjewala.

Back in 2016, Randeep Surjewala had moved the High Court seeking a directive for the authorities to grant him Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection, citing a threat to his life. The Central government had then provided a Y+ category nationwide security to him.

Also Read | Surjewala gives suspension notice to discuss Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor