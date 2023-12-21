The Congress is set to relocate its Delhi headquarters to a new building during the second week of January 2024. This new headquarters will be known as Indira Bhawan, sources said as reported by news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will be holding a meeting with top party leaders today to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting will be attended by Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi and this will be the first meeting of the top Congress leadership after the party's debacle in recently held assembly elections in five states.

In the recently held assembly elections came, Congress lost in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. However, the party won and formed the government in Telangana.

The Congress, has, however, maintained that its morale is not down, even though the assembly poll results have been very disappointing and not as per expectations.

On Monday, the Congress president launched the party's crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' in the national capital to raise funds ahead of the general election due next year. He also asked people to join the fight against unemployment and rising costs.

The party said that the campaign has been launched as the party completes 138 years. Party leader Ajay Maken said anyone can contribute to the party by donating ₹138, ₹1,380 or ₹1,38,000, adding the donor can choose to donate a different amount.

The Congress is also holding a mega rally in Nagpur on the party's foundation day on 28 December.

