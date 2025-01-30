Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was arrested on Thursday, January 30, for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman. Rakesh Rathore, a Member of Parliament from Sitapur constituency in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in the rape case when he was holding a press conference.

An FIR was lodged against Rakesh Rathore on January 17 on a complaint by a woman who accused him of repeatedly raping her over four years after promising to marry her.

A day ago, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Rakesh Rathore. The court disposed of the petition.

During the hearing, Rakesh Rathore's lawyer told the court that the plaintiff, the victim, had filed a sexual assault case after four years, implying that the petitioner, which is the Congress MP, was falsely implicated in the rape case.

The lawyer appearing on behalf of the plaintiff told the court that the petitioner (Rakesh Rathore) is a respected leader of the society and the delay took place on the part of the plaintiff (the victim) in filing the case out of the petitioner's fear, the lawyer added.

The petitioner's lawyer sought time from the court for the MP's surrender. The court asked the MP to surrender in the sessions court within two weeks and also said his bail plea should be disposed of as soon as possible without any delay.

Timeline of the case On January 17, a case was registered against Congress' Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore after a complaint from a woman, who accused him of sexually exploiting her for the past four years promising to marry her.

On January 20, Rakesh Rathore's counsels, advocates Arvind Masdalan and Dinesh Tripathi, filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail in Sitapur.

On January 23, the MP-MLA court in Sitapur rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the MP.