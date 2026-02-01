Congress takes a swipe at Govt after Donald Trump's ‘India to buy Venezuelan oil’ remark

The Congress party on Sunday took a swipe at the Modi government over US President Donald Trump's remarks that India is going to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran. The opposition party said that the American leader continues to give “information on what our own government has done or will be doing”.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that India had already “made” a deal to buy oil from Venezuela, adding that China too was “welcome” to buy oil from the South American country.

Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump, as per news agency ANI, said, “China is welcome to come in and make a great deal on oil. We've already made a deal. India is coming in, and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So, we've already made the concept of the deal.”

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared the audio of Trump's remarks on X.

“He (Trump) told us Op Sindoor had been halted. He told us India had stopped buying Russian oil. And now this,” the Congress leader said.

“President Trump continues to give us information on what our own government has done or will be doing,” Ramesh said on X.

Trump's comment came a day after the US told New Delhi it could soon resume purchases of Venezuelan oil to help replace Russian oil imports, Reuters reported, citing people in the know.

The comment also comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US, with the Trump administration pressuring Tehran for talks.

The US effort to supply Venezuelan crude to India comes as Washington seeks to reduce the oil revenue that is funding Russia in its war on Ukraine. Trump imposed 25% tariffs on countries buying Venezuelan oil, including India, in March last year.

Earlier, Trump said that Venezuela had offered Washington “50 million barrels of oil” worth $5.2 billion, and that he had agreed to that deal.

After capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump had made it clear that Washington would “run” the South American nation during its transition and demanded “total access to the oil and to other things in their country”.

Trump's comments also confirm a recent report of the New York-based news outlet Semafor that the US has made its first sale of Venezuelan oil valued at $500 million, news agency ANI reported.