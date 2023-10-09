Congressional Showdown: Can Lawmakers Boost Ukraine Aid by $50 Billion—Or Even More?
WASHINGTON—Pro-Ukraine senators from both parties, unnerved by the upheaval in the House, say they want to move quickly to pass a yearlong aid package for the war-torn country that far exceeds the amount of aid requested by President Biden in August and would last through the 2024 election.