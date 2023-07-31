Speaking of why Pune is witnessing highest number of cases, to which officials told HT that there was an outbreak of Conjunctivitis in Alandi village. Further adding, official stated Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has 324 cases till date while no cases have been reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Some media reports also state that in last week, PCMC area has reported over 1000 cases. In another incident, media report also stated that a school in Bhosari saw about 65 cases in a day.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}