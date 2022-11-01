Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar says Satyendar Jain 'extorted' ₹10 crore from him2 min read . 03:03 PM IST
- Sukesh Chandrashekhar said Satyendar Jain “extorted” ₹10 crore just to ensure his safety in prison
Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain had “extorted" ₹10 crore from him in 2019. Sukesh Chandrashekhar said Satyendar Jain “extorted" ₹10 crore just to ensure his safety in prison, Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s lawyer said on Tuesday.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar is lodged in Mandoli jail in New Delhi. The letter was written on 7 October was submitted to LG VK Saxena on 8 October by his advocate Ashok K Singh.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had rubbished the allegations made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, saying that it was an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat.
The letter has further alleged that more than ₹50 crore was given to the AAP for giving Sukesh Chandrashekhar an important post in the party in South Zone and to help him get nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
In his letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has alleged that after his arrest in 2017 in the 'two leaf symbol corruption case', he was visited by Satyendar Jain when he was lodged in Tihar Jail. Then, Satyendar Jain also held the portfolio of Jail ministry. During his visit, the conman has alleged, Satyendar Jain asked him if he had disclosed anything to the probe agency related to his contribution to AAP.
“Thereafter in 2019 again I was visited by Satyendar Jain and his secretary and his close friend Sushil in jail, asking me to pay ₹two crore every month to him as protection money to live safely in jail, and to get even basic facilities," Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged in his letter.
Satyendar Jain “asked me to pay ₹1.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel, who, he said, was a loyal associate of his. He forced me to pay and an amount of ₹10 crore was 'extorted' from me through constant pressure in a matter of two-three months," he alleged.
He claimed the amounts were collected in Kolkata through Satyendar Jain's associate.
“Hence a total amount of ₹10 crore was paid to Satyendar Jain, and ₹12.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel," the letter alleged.
“As now Jain is lodged in Tihar, he is been threatening me through DG Prison and the jail administration, asking me to withdraw the complaint filed in the high court, and I have been severally harassed and threatened," the letter read.
“The truth has to be out as I am not able to keep it inside me anymore. I am being harassed. The AAP and their so-called honest government have to be exposed and shown that ever in jail they are involved in high-level corruption. I hereby undertake to tender full cooperation with complete honesty before any forum," Chandrashekhar further said.
(With agency inputs)
