In his letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has alleged that after his arrest in 2017 in the 'two leaf symbol corruption case', he was visited by Satyendar Jain when he was lodged in Tihar Jail. Then, Satyendar Jain also held the portfolio of Jail ministry. During his visit, the conman has alleged, Satyendar Jain asked him if he had disclosed anything to the probe agency related to his contribution to AAP.