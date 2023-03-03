Conrad Sangma, NPP chief, set to be sworn in as Meghalaya's new CM on 7 March2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 02:32 PM IST
National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on March 7. Former Deputy Chief Minister and NPP MLA Prestone Tynsong told ANI that, the oath-taking ceremony would likely to place on March 7.
