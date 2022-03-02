NEW DELHI : With the fate of thousands of Indian medical students in war-torn Ukraine hanging in the balance, the country's doctors’ association is asking for a special provision under the National Medical Commission (NMC) to consider the transfer of such students to medical colleges in other countries valid, in addition to ensuring their safe return.

This in turn will ensure their eligibility to apply for the entrance exam in India for foreign medical graduates —NEET-FMG (Foreign Medical Graduates' Exam).

Ukraine’s state-run universities providing quality medical education at low costs have been attracting Indian students for years. According to the country’s ministry of education and science, there are around 18,095 Indian students in Ukraine.

“We want co-ordination with Romanian border authority for their safe passage through their country. Also, special provision by National Medical Commission (NMC) to consider the transfer of these MBBS students to Medical colleges studying in other countries, valid when it comes to their eligibility to apply for the entrance exam in India for foreign medical graduates i.e. NEET-FMG)," Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum (PMSF) said in a statement.

This comes in the backdrop of an Indian student killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv. This comes at a time when Indian government is trying to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine. On Monday, the government deputed four union ministers to visit Ukraine's neighbouring countries as 'special envoys' and coordinate the evacuation process. India has sent civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri, law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju, and junior aviation minister V.K. Singh to these countries.

“We demand transfer of Indian students doing MBBS in Ukraine to other safer countries and a special provision by NMC to consider their transfer valid and ensure their eligibility for NEET without any extra paperwork," Dr. Harjit Singh Bhatti, president, Progressive Medicos & Scientists Forum told Mint.

On 24 February Russia launched a massive military invasion of Ukraine. Thousands of Indian citizens including medical students are stranded in the conflict zone. According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, under Operation Ganga, six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours and safely evacuated 1377 more India nationals from Ukraine.

Doctors’ association such as Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) have been requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the ongoing evacuation of Indian citizens and medical students from the war-torn zone. Recently, Indian Medical Association also wrote to the government of India urging safe evacuation of India citizens from Ukraine.

Expressing their condolence on the death of a 21-year -old Indian Medical Student in Ukraine, FORDA tweeted: “We urge @PMOIndia to expedite the ongoing evacuation process of our India citizens stranded in Ukraine."

