Consider transfer of Ukraine MBBS students to other nations: Doc association

This comes in the backdrop of an Indian student killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv. This comes at a time when Indian government is trying to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine. On Monday, the government deputed four union ministers to visit Ukraine's neighbouring countries as 'special envoys' and coordinate the evacuation process. India has sent civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri, law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju, and junior aviation minister V.K. Singh to these countries.