India on Global Hunger Index ranking: 'Erroneous, suffers from serious methodological issues'
- India on Saturday rejected the Global Hunger Index 2022 ranking, saying it was a consistent effort to taint the country's image
India on Saturday rejected the Global Hunger Index 2022 ranking, saying the index suffers from serious methodological issues. The Central government also said that the ranking is an "erroneous measure of hunger". India's ranking at 107 in the Global Hunger Index is part of a consistent effort to taint the country's image as "a nation that does not fulfill the food security and nutritional requirements of its population", the Central government said on Saturday.
India has been ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022 with its child wasting rate at 19.3 per cent, being the highest in the world.
In a statement, the Women and Child Development Ministry said the matter was taken up with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) not to use such estimates based on FIES (Food Insecurity Experience Scale) survey module data in July 2022 as the statistical output of the same will not be based on merit.
The ministry said, "Though an assurance was forthcoming that there will be further engagement on this issue, the publication of the Global Hunger Index report irrespective of such factual considerations is regrettable."
