India on Saturday rejected the Global Hunger Index 2022 ranking, saying the index suffers from serious methodological issues. The Central government also said that the ranking is an "erroneous measure of hunger". India's ranking at 107 in the Global Hunger Index is part of a consistent effort to taint the country's image as "a nation that does not fulfill the food security and nutritional requirements of its population", the Central government said on Saturday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}