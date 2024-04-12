Hello User
Business News/ News / 'Conspiracy to impose President's rule in Delhi': AAP's Atishi warns BJP against it

'Conspiracy to impose President's rule in Delhi': AAP's Atishi warns BJP against it

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • AAP leader Atishi alleges BJP conspiracy to enforce President's rule in Delhi, deeming it illegal and against the people's mandate.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi on April 12 has alledged that there is a conspiracy of the BJP to impose President's rule in the national capital. The minister has called it illegal and against people's mandate.

While speaking in apress conference, Atishi said, "Let me warn the BJP that imposing President's rule in Delhi will be illegal, unconstitutional and against the mandate of the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi have given a clear mandate to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party."

