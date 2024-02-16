BJP leader and Lok Sabha member Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on 16 February slammed Akasa Air and alleged that the airline's Duty Manager and his associates conspired and tried to cause huge loss to her. Thakur who represents Bhopal constituency in Lok Sabha also requested the aviation minister to take action about the incident.

Citing Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Thakur took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “When I came to Delhi from Mumbai to Delhi @AkasaAir by flight number QP1120, Duty Manager Imran and his associates conspired and tried to cause huge loss to me. I hope you will definitely take action. Jai Shri Ram"

On 16 February, Akasa Air has replied on the allegations and said that the airline will carry out a detailed investigation into the "deboarding experience" of BJP leader and Lok Sabha member Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur at the Delhi airport.

"We regret the deboarding experience that Hon'ble Member of Parliament Ms Pragya Thakur had on our flight QP1120 on February 15, 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to her. While we will investigate the incident in detail, we take this as an opportunity to learn and to continue improving on our services," an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement to news agency PTI.

Earlier in 2019, Thakur was blamed for delaying a SpiceJet flight. SpiceJet said that BJP MP Pragya Thakur was asked by the crew on Delhi-Bhopal flight to move to a non-emergency row seat as she was on a wheelchair but she refused, causing the flight to delay. During that time some passengers had requested Thakur to change her seat from the emergency row, which is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs, to a non-emergency row while others requested the crew to offload her as she was refusing to change the seat. Ultimately, the BJP MP from Bhopal acquiesced and moved to the seat on a non-emergency row.

When she was approached by reporters outside the Bhopal airport, she alleged the airline staff "did not behave properly with passengers". "They did not give me the booked seat. I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him," she had said.

(With PTI inputs)

