Bengaluru: Indian consumer branding is undergoing a quiet transformation, as companies adopt culturally familiar brand personas rather than Westernised ones to win shoppers.
Consumer brands bank on India story as shoppers embrace culture
SummaryFrom setting up dedicated research teams to communicating in regional languages, brands are now focusing less on global appeal in pursuit of a sharper, more distinct Indian identity. While marketers say this is here to stay, brands still need to figure out pricing strategies.
