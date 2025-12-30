Consumer brands bank on India story as shoppers embrace culture

Bengaluru: Indian consumer branding is undergoing a quiet transformation, as companies adopt culturally familiar brand personas rather than Westernised ones to win shoppers.
A new generation of homegrown labels, such as Nicobar, Gully Labs, and Vahdam Teas, is keeping Indian aesthetics, local languages, regional stories, and indigenous craftsmanship at the forefront of their products and communication. From design motifs inspired by traditional art to campaigns rooted in everyday Indian experiences, these firms are tapping into the growing consumer appetite for authenticity and cultural relevance.
New Delhi-based Gully Labs, which sells modern sneakers for men and women, curates all its products with local artisans and derives its name from the Hindi word 'gully,' meaning street. “During my visits to different parts of the world, I noticed there were so many stores selling Indian products and showing different elements of our heritage. But Indian shopping streets, on the other hand, were packed with goods with global branding. We saw a big opportunity in this mindset problem,” Animesh Mishra, co-founder of Gully Labs, told Mint.
Mishra added that the goal was to build a global brand in India with the same level of authority and conviction they applied in other countries. Gully Labs now has a dedicated team for conducting research on how India’s diverse cultural elements can be leveraged to enhance its marketing strategy.
- Brands are moving away from Westernized ‘aspirational’ names toward names and stories rooted in Indian culture.
- The ‘foreign is better’ mindset is fading because Indian brands are now delivering global-standard quality and packaging.
- The trend is largely propelled by younger consumers who value authenticity and are more comfortable with their cultural heritage.
- Cultural storytelling is creating unprecedented ‘hype,’ as seen in the 5,000-person turnout for Jaywalking India's sample sale.
- High production and marketing costs for ‘authentic’ products often result in premium pricing, which brands are trying to address by offering smaller SKUs or better value propositions.
When 10-year-old Vahdam Teas—an artisanal beverages and gifts maker—started, the challenge was that India wasn’t seen as a trusted brand origin, especially in food and wellness, according to its founder and chief executive officer, Bala Sarda. “Earlier, brands with English names worked because foreign products were perceived as more reliable. That’s shifting now, not because the principle changed, but because Indian brands are finally delivering global-quality products and experiences.”
Legacy versus modernity
This marks a notable shift from an earlier era, when many Indian companies adopted international-sounding names and Western visual codes to signal quality and aspiration. Brands such as Peter England, Monte Carlo, and Van Heusen emerged during a period when globalization shaped consumer tastes and foreignness was equated with prestige. While those brands continue to command strong recall, today’s market dynamics are different.
India grows the finest herbs and botanical products, deeply rooted in wellness, yet there was no homegrown brand taking that to the world. “We saw that gap and decided to build exactly that, a brand that brings the best of India to global consumers, proudly and unapologetically,” according to Vahdam’s Sarda.
This is particularly relevant after Mumbai-based streetwear brand Jaywalking India hosted a sample sale in the narrow, heritage area of Kala Ghoda last week, which led to over 5,000 eager shoppers crowding and disrupting traffic and local businesses.
The internationalization of Indian consumer brands gathered pace in the 1990s and early 2000s, shaped by economic liberalization, rising urban incomes and a growing exposure to global media.
“At the time, foreign-sounding names, Western tailoring, and international brand codes were seen as markers of quality, aspiration, and modernity for an emerging middle class,” said Sumanto Chattopadhyay, an independent creative strategist advising several consumer brands.
This mindset was reinforced as large conglomerates entered the organized retail sector. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail played a defining role by acquiring and scaling brands such as Peter England, Louis Philippe and Van Heusen, positioning them as polished, globally inspired labels for Indian consumers. These brands offered consistency, aspirational styling, and a sense of international legitimacy at a time when domestic fashion was largely fragmented.
Mainstream cultural appeal
However, over the years, the perception has undergone a sharp shift, driven by young consumers who are comfortable in their own skin, according to Chattopadhyay.
“A survey of our consumers showed that Indian storytelling ranked among the top reasons why they pick our products, followed by comfort and fit and daily wearability,” said Gully Labs’ Mishra.
In fact, Indian food, including regional sweet and savoury delicacies, was among the first categories to lead the wave, followed by fashion and accessories. Now, even niche segments like jewellery and the financial services ecosystem are picking up fast. “The affinity for home-inspired products has also led to the growth of a new set of marketers—which include some of these young brands—that are actively looking to integrate interesting storytelling to consumption patterns,” said Naresh Gupta, founder and managing partner of Bang In The Middle, an advertising agency.
While consumer mindsets have shifted, new-age companies are still figuring out their pricing strategies. Premium offerings are inevitable, especially as brands invest lakhs of rupees in rewriting their marketing playbooks and refining supply chains to accommodate locally sourced materials.
Three of Gully Labs’ bestselling sneakers are priced at over ₹7,000, while gifting brand Nicobar’s portfolio starts at ₹1,200.
Vahdam, on the other hand, has introduced several smaller packs for its tea flavours, making it more accessible for a wider range of consumers. “I think consumers pay a premium for a high-quality product, experience and aspirational brand positioning. Origin matters only when it’s backed by excellence,” Vahdam’s Sarda noted.
According to Bang In The Middle’s Gupta, pricing strategies will be shaped as the sector matures, especially with a greater number of consumers actively prioritizing India-inspired products over global counterparts. “It’s not a wave, but a fundamental shift in consumer preference. With consumers being more receptive now than ever, brands will evolve.”