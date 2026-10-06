Indian consumer staples are signalling a tough Q2 and investors are bracing for margin squeezes

Indian consumer companies are seeing demand hold up in the September quarter, but investors are watching margins, underlying consumption and rural demand as input costs remain a concern.
Early quarterly updates point to continued growth across consumer businesses, although a later festive calendar is expected to shift a significant part of demand into the December quarter. This comes as India’s headline inflation rate (CPI) rose to 4.82% in August 2026, the highest since December 2024, from 4.45% in the previous month.