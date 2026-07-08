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US-Iran tensions rattle India's consumer firms as fears of higher oil prices return

Neethi Lisa RojanVaeshnavi Kasthuril
4 min read8 Jul 2026, 08:12 PM IST
Stock Market Crash: ₹2 Lakh Crore Wiped Out As US-Iran Conflict Rattles Dalal Street
Summary

Renewed hostilities in West Asia after the collapse of the US-Iran peace deal sent FMCG stocks lower and rekindled concerns over inflation, input costs and consumer demand just as companies were banking on a recovery.

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Mumbai/Bengaluru: The collapse of the US-Iran peace deal in less than a month has rattled India's consumer sector, reviving fears that higher oil prices and fresh supply-chain disruptions could squeeze demand just as companies were betting on a broader recovery.

Mumbai/Bengaluru: The collapse of the US-Iran peace deal in less than a month has rattled India's consumer sector, reviving fears that higher oil prices and fresh supply-chain disruptions could squeeze demand just as companies were betting on a broader recovery.

The renewed uncertainty followed US President Donald Trump's declaration on Wednesday that the peace deal with Iran was effectively over, alongside Washington's decision to end a sanctions waiver on Iranian energy supplies.

The renewed uncertainty followed US President Donald Trump's declaration on Wednesday that the peace deal with Iran was effectively over, alongside Washington's decision to end a sanctions waiver on Iranian energy supplies.

The market reaction was swift. The Nifty FMCG Index fell 2.49% on Wednesday, underperforming the broader market as all 15 constituents declined, led by Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, and Tata Consumer Products, whose shares fell 3-4% each. The benchmark Nifty50 ended 2.12% lower after renewed hostilities in West Asia pushed crude prices higher.

Also Read | Fresh West Asia flare-up clouds India's Iran oil options

Executives and analysts said companies have little room to respond immediately, leaving them to closely monitor developments as risks to costs and consumer spending mount.

“I don't think companies can react on this kind of a short notice,” said Arvind Singhal, chairman of consulting firm The Knowledge Company. “It takes 2-6 months to make any change in your plans and strategy. I think right now the Indian FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) companies will be watching the progress of monsoon more carefully than the Strait of Hormuz.”

Even after the US-Iran peace deal took effect on 18 June, consumer companies were unlikely to have expected immediate relief, analysts said.

"While everyone hoped for a cessation in hostilities, smart management teams would work on the realistic expectation that even with a ceasefire, pent-up supply chain and input costs need to be absorbed over time, and pricing plans must be factored accordingly," Devangshu Dutta, founder and chief executive of consulting firm Third Eyesight, said.

“Given that the conflict zone is active, I don't think there is any immediate likelihood of pricing freezes or reductions, even though demand in rural areas as well as in lower-income urban segments is likely to be hit from both sides - earnings and expenses.”

Also Read | How have crude oil prices behaved during the West Asia war?

Costs threaten recovery

Large consumer goods companies including Dabur, Emami and Godrej Consumer had recently told investors they remained confident about consumer demand, including in rural markets.

But the renewed rise in crude prices, coupled with erratic monsoons marked by rainfall deficits in some regions and flooding in others, threatens to complicate that outlook. Higher fuel costs could lift prices of crude-linked raw materials such as plastic packaging and ingredients used in soaps and creams, while persistent inflation could push consumers to cut discretionary spending and trade down even on staples.

Major consumer companies had already raised prices or reduced grammage across packaged food, beverages and personal-care products in the March quarter.

“As far as the crude prices are concerned, that is probably the only variable where the government has to decide as far as pricing of crude or the petroleum in India is concerned,” Singhal said.

That comes at an awkward time for India's largest consumer companies, including Hindustan Unilever, which had earlier this year told analysts they intended to drive growth through higher volumes rather than price increases. A renewed bout of inflation could undermine that strategy.

"Indian consumers remain resilient but cautious," Anand Ramanathan, partner and consumer industry leader at consulting firm Deloitte India, said.

“The Financial Well-Being Index (a proprietary Deloitte measurement of consumer confidence) has improved, with India outperforming global and APAC peers; however, consumers continue to focus on where they spend rather than how much they spend. Spending growth is concentrated in essentials and selected experiences, while large-ticket purchases and broad discretionary expansion remain subdued. If businesses were expecting a sharp rebound in confidence, recovery may instead remain selective and category specific,” Ramanathan said.

Also Read | The Iran war has oil-rich Alaska freaked out about $9 gas

Retail braces for disruption

Renewed shipping disruptions also threaten export-oriented sectors such as apparel, which are still grappling with the effects of US tariffs imposed last year.

“We see the renewed conflict as a headwind, not a roadblock, for apparel exports,” Shubhang Goenka, whole-time director of Chennai-based apparel exporter Meenakshi India Ltd, told Mint.

“In our case, most logistics are coordinated by the buyers, which provides some insulation from direct freight and routing disruptions, but it also means we must be even more responsive at our end. Overall, we remain cautiously optimistic that, with prudent risk management and strong buyer partnerships, we can navigate this phase without major structural damage to our business or the broader sector,” Goenka added.

Some retailers with exposure to West Asia have already reported disruption. Titan earlier this year put expansion plans for its Gulf-focused Damas jewellery chain on hold, Mint had reported.

Demand holds—for now

Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, analysts said domestic retail demand has so far remained resilient, particularly in mass-market categories.

“As things improved after the initial uncertainty, management commentary also became more bullish. We are not seeing much pressure in hinterland markets,” said Sandeep Abhange, consumer and retail equity analyst at brokerage firm LKP Securities. “Demand in regions like Madhya Pradesh and central India remains quite strong.”

Recent business updates support that view.

Last week, in quarterly business updates, Trent reported 18.5% year-on-year growth in standalone revenue, while D-Mart reported a 15% increase in revenue from operations for the June quarter (Q1FY27), although shares of both companies fell after the updates.

Abhange said the market reaction reflected investor expectations rather than weakening demand.

“The only area where I would remain cautious is raw material costs,” he said. “Cotton prices have risen considerably, and many companies have absorbed that increase. Managements have indicated they may eventually pass on the higher costs, but given the current environment, they could postpone price hikes.”

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Meet the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsUS-Iran tensions rattle India's consumer firms as fears of higher oil prices return

US-Iran tensions rattle India's consumer firms as fears of higher oil prices return

Neethi Lisa RojanVaeshnavi Kasthuril
4 min read8 Jul 2026, 08:12 PM IST
Stock Market Crash: ₹2 Lakh Crore Wiped Out As US-Iran Conflict Rattles Dalal Street
Summary

Renewed hostilities in West Asia after the collapse of the US-Iran peace deal sent FMCG stocks lower and rekindled concerns over inflation, input costs and consumer demand just as companies were banking on a recovery.

Gift this article

Mumbai/Bengaluru: The collapse of the US-Iran peace deal in less than a month has rattled India's consumer sector, reviving fears that higher oil prices and fresh supply-chain disruptions could squeeze demand just as companies were betting on a broader recovery.

Mumbai/Bengaluru: The collapse of the US-Iran peace deal in less than a month has rattled India's consumer sector, reviving fears that higher oil prices and fresh supply-chain disruptions could squeeze demand just as companies were betting on a broader recovery.

The renewed uncertainty followed US President Donald Trump's declaration on Wednesday that the peace deal with Iran was effectively over, alongside Washington's decision to end a sanctions waiver on Iranian energy supplies.

The renewed uncertainty followed US President Donald Trump's declaration on Wednesday that the peace deal with Iran was effectively over, alongside Washington's decision to end a sanctions waiver on Iranian energy supplies.

The market reaction was swift. The Nifty FMCG Index fell 2.49% on Wednesday, underperforming the broader market as all 15 constituents declined, led by Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, and Tata Consumer Products, whose shares fell 3-4% each. The benchmark Nifty50 ended 2.12% lower after renewed hostilities in West Asia pushed crude prices higher.

Also Read | Fresh West Asia flare-up clouds India's Iran oil options

Executives and analysts said companies have little room to respond immediately, leaving them to closely monitor developments as risks to costs and consumer spending mount.

“I don't think companies can react on this kind of a short notice,” said Arvind Singhal, chairman of consulting firm The Knowledge Company. “It takes 2-6 months to make any change in your plans and strategy. I think right now the Indian FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) companies will be watching the progress of monsoon more carefully than the Strait of Hormuz.”

Even after the US-Iran peace deal took effect on 18 June, consumer companies were unlikely to have expected immediate relief, analysts said.

"While everyone hoped for a cessation in hostilities, smart management teams would work on the realistic expectation that even with a ceasefire, pent-up supply chain and input costs need to be absorbed over time, and pricing plans must be factored accordingly," Devangshu Dutta, founder and chief executive of consulting firm Third Eyesight, said.

“Given that the conflict zone is active, I don't think there is any immediate likelihood of pricing freezes or reductions, even though demand in rural areas as well as in lower-income urban segments is likely to be hit from both sides - earnings and expenses.”

Also Read | How have crude oil prices behaved during the West Asia war?

Costs threaten recovery

Large consumer goods companies including Dabur, Emami and Godrej Consumer had recently told investors they remained confident about consumer demand, including in rural markets.

But the renewed rise in crude prices, coupled with erratic monsoons marked by rainfall deficits in some regions and flooding in others, threatens to complicate that outlook. Higher fuel costs could lift prices of crude-linked raw materials such as plastic packaging and ingredients used in soaps and creams, while persistent inflation could push consumers to cut discretionary spending and trade down even on staples.

Major consumer companies had already raised prices or reduced grammage across packaged food, beverages and personal-care products in the March quarter.

“As far as the crude prices are concerned, that is probably the only variable where the government has to decide as far as pricing of crude or the petroleum in India is concerned,” Singhal said.

That comes at an awkward time for India's largest consumer companies, including Hindustan Unilever, which had earlier this year told analysts they intended to drive growth through higher volumes rather than price increases. A renewed bout of inflation could undermine that strategy.

"Indian consumers remain resilient but cautious," Anand Ramanathan, partner and consumer industry leader at consulting firm Deloitte India, said.

“The Financial Well-Being Index (a proprietary Deloitte measurement of consumer confidence) has improved, with India outperforming global and APAC peers; however, consumers continue to focus on where they spend rather than how much they spend. Spending growth is concentrated in essentials and selected experiences, while large-ticket purchases and broad discretionary expansion remain subdued. If businesses were expecting a sharp rebound in confidence, recovery may instead remain selective and category specific,” Ramanathan said.

Also Read | The Iran war has oil-rich Alaska freaked out about $9 gas

Retail braces for disruption

Renewed shipping disruptions also threaten export-oriented sectors such as apparel, which are still grappling with the effects of US tariffs imposed last year.

“We see the renewed conflict as a headwind, not a roadblock, for apparel exports,” Shubhang Goenka, whole-time director of Chennai-based apparel exporter Meenakshi India Ltd, told Mint.

“In our case, most logistics are coordinated by the buyers, which provides some insulation from direct freight and routing disruptions, but it also means we must be even more responsive at our end. Overall, we remain cautiously optimistic that, with prudent risk management and strong buyer partnerships, we can navigate this phase without major structural damage to our business or the broader sector,” Goenka added.

Some retailers with exposure to West Asia have already reported disruption. Titan earlier this year put expansion plans for its Gulf-focused Damas jewellery chain on hold, Mint had reported.

Demand holds—for now

Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, analysts said domestic retail demand has so far remained resilient, particularly in mass-market categories.

“As things improved after the initial uncertainty, management commentary also became more bullish. We are not seeing much pressure in hinterland markets,” said Sandeep Abhange, consumer and retail equity analyst at brokerage firm LKP Securities. “Demand in regions like Madhya Pradesh and central India remains quite strong.”

Recent business updates support that view.

Last week, in quarterly business updates, Trent reported 18.5% year-on-year growth in standalone revenue, while D-Mart reported a 15% increase in revenue from operations for the June quarter (Q1FY27), although shares of both companies fell after the updates.

Abhange said the market reaction reflected investor expectations rather than weakening demand.

“The only area where I would remain cautious is raw material costs,” he said. “Cotton prices have risen considerably, and many companies have absorbed that increase. Managements have indicated they may eventually pass on the higher costs, but given the current environment, they could postpone price hikes.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Read Less
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HomeNewsUS-Iran tensions rattle India's consumer firms as fears of higher oil prices return
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