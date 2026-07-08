US-Iran tensions rattle India's consumer firms as fears of higher oil prices return

Mumbai/Bengaluru: The collapse of the US-Iran peace deal in less than a month has rattled India's consumer sector, reviving fears that higher oil prices and fresh supply-chain disruptions could squeeze demand just as companies were betting on a broader recovery.
Mumbai/Bengaluru: The collapse of the US-Iran peace deal in less than a month has rattled India's consumer sector, reviving fears that higher oil prices and fresh supply-chain disruptions could squeeze demand just as companies were betting on a broader recovery.
The renewed uncertainty followed US President Donald Trump's declaration on Wednesday that the peace deal with Iran was effectively over, alongside Washington's decision to end a sanctions waiver on Iranian energy supplies.
The renewed uncertainty followed US President Donald Trump's declaration on Wednesday that the peace deal with Iran was effectively over, alongside Washington's decision to end a sanctions waiver on Iranian energy supplies.
The market reaction was swift. The Nifty FMCG Index fell 2.49% on Wednesday, underperforming the broader market as all 15 constituents declined, led by Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, and Tata Consumer Products, whose shares fell 3-4% each. The benchmark Nifty50 ended 2.12% lower after renewed hostilities in West Asia pushed crude prices higher.
Executives and analysts said companies have little room to respond immediately, leaving them to closely monitor developments as risks to costs and consumer spending mount.
“I don't think companies can react on this kind of a short notice,” said Arvind Singhal, chairman of consulting firm The Knowledge Company. “It takes 2-6 months to make any change in your plans and strategy. I think right now the Indian FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) companies will be watching the progress of monsoon more carefully than the Strait of Hormuz.”
Even after the US-Iran peace deal took effect on 18 June, consumer companies were unlikely to have expected immediate relief, analysts said.
"While everyone hoped for a cessation in hostilities, smart management teams would work on the realistic expectation that even with a ceasefire, pent-up supply chain and input costs need to be absorbed over time, and pricing plans must be factored accordingly," Devangshu Dutta, founder and chief executive of consulting firm Third Eyesight, said.
“Given that the conflict zone is active, I don't think there is any immediate likelihood of pricing freezes or reductions, even though demand in rural areas as well as in lower-income urban segments is likely to be hit from both sides - earnings and expenses.”
Costs threaten recovery
Large consumer goods companies including Dabur, Emami and Godrej Consumer had recently told investors they remained confident about consumer demand, including in rural markets.
But the renewed rise in crude prices, coupled with erratic monsoons marked by rainfall deficits in some regions and flooding in others, threatens to complicate that outlook. Higher fuel costs could lift prices of crude-linked raw materials such as plastic packaging and ingredients used in soaps and creams, while persistent inflation could push consumers to cut discretionary spending and trade down even on staples.
Major consumer companies had already raised prices or reduced grammage across packaged food, beverages and personal-care products in the March quarter.
“As far as the crude prices are concerned, that is probably the only variable where the government has to decide as far as pricing of crude or the petroleum in India is concerned,” Singhal said.
That comes at an awkward time for India's largest consumer companies, including Hindustan Unilever, which had earlier this year told analysts they intended to drive growth through higher volumes rather than price increases. A renewed bout of inflation could undermine that strategy.
"Indian consumers remain resilient but cautious," Anand Ramanathan, partner and consumer industry leader at consulting firm Deloitte India, said.
“The Financial Well-Being Index (a proprietary Deloitte measurement of consumer confidence) has improved, with India outperforming global and APAC peers; however, consumers continue to focus on where they spend rather than how much they spend. Spending growth is concentrated in essentials and selected experiences, while large-ticket purchases and broad discretionary expansion remain subdued. If businesses were expecting a sharp rebound in confidence, recovery may instead remain selective and category specific,” Ramanathan said.
Retail braces for disruption
Renewed shipping disruptions also threaten export-oriented sectors such as apparel, which are still grappling with the effects of US tariffs imposed last year.
“We see the renewed conflict as a headwind, not a roadblock, for apparel exports,” Shubhang Goenka, whole-time director of Chennai-based apparel exporter Meenakshi India Ltd, told Mint.
“In our case, most logistics are coordinated by the buyers, which provides some insulation from direct freight and routing disruptions, but it also means we must be even more responsive at our end. Overall, we remain cautiously optimistic that, with prudent risk management and strong buyer partnerships, we can navigate this phase without major structural damage to our business or the broader sector,” Goenka added.
Some retailers with exposure to West Asia have already reported disruption. Titan earlier this year put expansion plans for its Gulf-focused Damas jewellery chain on hold, Mint had reported.
Demand holds—for now
Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, analysts said domestic retail demand has so far remained resilient, particularly in mass-market categories.
“As things improved after the initial uncertainty, management commentary also became more bullish. We are not seeing much pressure in hinterland markets,” said Sandeep Abhange, consumer and retail equity analyst at brokerage firm LKP Securities. “Demand in regions like Madhya Pradesh and central India remains quite strong.”
Recent business updates support that view.
Last week, in quarterly business updates, Trent reported 18.5% year-on-year growth in standalone revenue, while D-Mart reported a 15% increase in revenue from operations for the June quarter (Q1FY27), although shares of both companies fell after the updates.
Abhange said the market reaction reflected investor expectations rather than weakening demand.
“The only area where I would remain cautious is raw material costs,” he said. “Cotton prices have risen considerably, and many companies have absorbed that increase. Managements have indicated they may eventually pass on the higher costs, but given the current environment, they could postpone price hikes.”