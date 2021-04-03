Contesting elections from Nandigram Didi's biggest mistake: PM Modi

"Some people in TMC had decided to field Mamata Didi from another seat but some intelligent persons told her that it would be her second biggest mistake. Some people told her that if she would lose both seats, it will become very difficult for TMC to function as a party," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public rally in the Sonarpur area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas.

