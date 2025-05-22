Standard cooking oil packs mooted to cut shifty traders to size
SummaryRandom sizes such as 800 gm, 810 gm and 850 gm are being sold in the market as 1 kg packs, allowing sellers to charge full 1 kg prices for lower quantities.
New Delhi: The government is planning to reinstate standard pack sizes for edible oil, two people said, after a spell of flexible norms saw traders short-changing customers.
