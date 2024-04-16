Cool comes to the humble produce aisle

“I was a social media freelancer…initially resharing recipes and information about [New York] apples, but there was nothing to tie the posts to regarding a consumer-facing brand," Fitzgerald said. She went on to package its apples in paper totes, glossy red boxes and plastic bags splashed with its looping cursive logo, and created a website that lets consumers buy from the brand directly. E-commerce sales in the six months ended February 2024 were more than double those in the same period the year prior, she said, declining to share dollar figures.