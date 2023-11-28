COP28 in 10 charts: All that you need to know before Dubai summit

Come Thursday, Dubai will welcome global leaders at COP28, the annual climate change conference. Once again, the 198 parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will discuss—and bicker over—how to stop the Earth from heating beyond redemption. They are likely to discuss methane (an often overlooked greenhouse gas), climate finance (especially following the recently set-up “loss and damage fund"), and the pace of phasing out fossil fuels (which no one quite wants to, or can, let go of, yet). Effective communication of the tricky—and contentious—science of climate again poses a challenge. Can the UN, with its enormous scientific knowledge, generate political will and consensus?