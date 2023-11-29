COP28 sets sights on first global stocktake; encouraging signs on $100-bn pledge
The UN climate conference will also focus on the urgent need to bridge the substantial gap in climate finance for developing countries
As countries head to the UAE this week to negotiate climate targets at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, there’s wide anticipation for the first ever global stocktake, meant to assess collective progress towards implementing agreed climate goals.
