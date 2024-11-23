COP29 ends in a $1.3 trillion disappointment. But there may still be hope

“The $1.3 trillion per year by 2035 for the developing world includes finance from all public and private sources. Investment in RE (renewable energy) technologies in the developing countries was $544 billion in 2022 itself. This figure should automatically reach beyond $1.5 trillion by 2035, accounting for the growth in the sector and inflation," said Vaibhav Chaturvedi, senior fellow at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). “The $1.3 trillion number is at best a sham."