India to pitch for grants and concessional loans, instead of investments, at COP29
Puja Das 6 min read 09 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- India plans to leverage its climate commitments to pitch for grants and concessional loans, instead of investments for the Global South, at the upcoming negotiations in Baku
New Delhi: India plans to leverage its climate commitments to pitch for grants and concessional loans, instead of investments for the Global South, at the upcoming climate negotiations in Baku, two people aware of the matter said. This comes on the backdrop of the global loss and damage fund agreed upon at the Egypt accord and operationalised at COP28 failing to gain traction.
