Crucial or merely symbolic? What people think of COP30 and climate change
As the 30th annual United Nations conference on climate change starts today, recent surveys reveal how worried communities worldwide are about the climate crisis, and how much faith they have in the annual summit to address these challenges.
The 30th annual United Nations climate conference starts today, facing a crisis of credibility. Within a decade of the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, global temperatures breached the critical 1.5°C threshold in 2024. Meanwhile, the world’s largest historical emitter, the US, under the presidency of Donald Trump, has once again threatened to withdraw from commitments to reduce global warming.