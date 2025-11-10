Crucial or merely symbolic? What people think of COP30 and climate change

A recent survey of 23,700 respondents across 30 countries by Paris-based market research firm Ipsos Global Advisor showed that nearly one in two people (49%) believe COP30 is “merely symbolic" and doesn't drive real climate action, while a third believe it will prove “effective". The remaining 17% were neutral. Interestingly, views differed starkly between people in developed and developing nations. Developed nations were largely sceptical about climate action, with 46% in the US and 73% in France saying the summit is merely symbolic. In contrast, this figure was much smaller in countries such as India (28%), Indonesia (16%) and South Africa (37%), among others.