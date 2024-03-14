Copper price soars as Chinese smelters explore production cut measures
Chinese smelters' discussions of production cuts in response to collapsing processing fees sparked a sharp increase in copper prices, with no formal decisions made yet. The industry faces challenges due to supply setbacks and increased competition for mined ore.
Copper spiked to an 11-month high after Chinese smelters pledged to explore measures to cope with a plunge in processing fees, including possible production cuts that could leave buyers under-supplied.
