Corbevax as booster dose will be available for all adults from 12 August

Corbevax as booster dose will be available for all adults from 12 August2 min read . 09:58 PM IST
- Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the provision to administer Corbevax as a precaution dose to all adults will begin from 12 August
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at a press conference that the provision to take Biological E's Corbevax as a precaution dose against Covid-19 infection will begin from 12 August. The Central government had on Wednesday approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those above 18 years and fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at a press conference that the provision to take Biological E's Corbevax as a precaution dose against Covid-19 infection will begin from 12 August. The Central government had on Wednesday approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those above 18 years and fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin.
Addressing a press conference, Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Further strengthening India's arsenal against Covid-19, the health ministry approves Corbevax as precaution dose. This provision would be live from 12 August," Mansukh Mandaviya said.
Addressing a press conference, Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Further strengthening India's arsenal against Covid-19, the health ministry approves Corbevax as precaution dose. This provision would be live from 12 August," Mansukh Mandaviya said.
Approving Corbevax as a precaution dose is the first time India has approved a booster dose that is different from the one used for primary vaccination against Covid in the country.
Approving Corbevax as a precaution dose is the first time India has approved a booster dose that is different from the one used for primary vaccination against Covid in the country.
All necessary changes in the administration of heterologous precaution dose using Corbevax to those eligible and due for precaution dose have been made on the Co-WIN portal.
All necessary changes in the administration of heterologous precaution dose using Corbevax to those eligible and due for precaution dose have been made on the Co-WIN portal.
This provision would be live from 12 August, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to states and Union Territories (UTs).
This provision would be live from 12 August, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to states and Union Territories (UTs).
The Union health secretary also said that Corbevax will be available as a precaution dose after all adults complete 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines.
The Union health secretary also said that Corbevax will be available as a precaution dose after all adults complete 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines.
"This enables use of Corbevax as a heterologous Covid-19 vaccine for precaution dose administration in this age group," Rajesh Bhushan said.
"This enables use of Corbevax as a heterologous Covid-19 vaccine for precaution dose administration in this age group," Rajesh Bhushan said.
The decision has been taken based on scientific evidence, global practices and the recommendations of domain knowledge experts.
The decision has been taken based on scientific evidence, global practices and the recommendations of domain knowledge experts.
"Instruction in this regard may be issued to all concerned officials and it may also be publicised widely. I look forward to your support and leadership in achieving high coverage of precaution dose to all due beneficiaries at Covid vaccination centres during the ongoing 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' campaign," Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter.
"Instruction in this regard may be issued to all concerned officials and it may also be publicised widely. I look forward to your support and leadership in achieving high coverage of precaution dose to all due beneficiaries at Covid vaccination centres during the ongoing 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' campaign," Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter.
The development comes as India achieves the historical milestone of administering 2 billion Covid-19 doses.
The development comes as India achieves the historical milestone of administering 2 billion Covid-19 doses.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)