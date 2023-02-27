Core scientific, creditors clash over shareholders’ role as bitcoin rallies
- Bankrupt cryptocurrency miner says its shareholders deserve a bigger voice in its chapter 11 case, while creditors such as Apollo and BlackRock disagree
Bankrupt cryptocurrency miner Core Scientific Inc. and its secured creditors are in disagreement over how much of a role shareholders should play in the chapter 11 proceedings.
The rally in bitcoin prices and lower energy costs mean shareholders might not be wiped out in the bankruptcy after all, Core Scientific said in court papers Friday.
Lawyers for Apollo Global Management Inc., BlackRock Inc. and other secured creditors disagreed, saying there is no credible evidence of the company’s solvency aside from the “ever-changing and volatile price of bitcoin."
Debate about Core Scientific’s possible solvency sets up a courtroom battle about whether the company should cover the legal costs for its shareholders to participate in the chapter 11 case through an official committee.
As a bitcoin miner, Core Scientific sees a direct impact on its bottom line as the cryptocurrency’s price fluctuates. Bitcoin’s price is now about $23,330, up 48% from a recent low of about $15,760 in November, around the time crypto exchange FTX collapsed. Bitcoin prices have been rising since then, mirroring a modest recovery in other risky assets as the influence of nonprofessional, individual traders over the crypto market wanes.
Core Scientific on Friday acknowledged the volatility in bitcoin, which “could rise significantly or decline significantly in a short period of time, as it has in the past." But with the price hovering above $20,000 for well over two years now, shareholders deserve a voice in the chapter 11 proceedings, Core Scientific said.
Privately held Core Scientific said it now supports a pending request by shareholders for official committee status because it is no longer “hopelessly insolvent." The company proposed a budget of $4.75 million for an official committee of equity holders.
Apollo, BlackRock and other secured creditors argued in their own filing that Core Scientific shouldn’t be permitted to spend money on its shareholders when it can’t demonstrate it can cover its debts. The company owes $1.5 billion in secured debt, $70 million in unsecured debt and $200 million in other liabilities that would need to be satisfied in full before any recovery flows to equity, the creditor group argued.
Core Scientific entered bankruptcy with a proposed restructuring plan with its secured convertible noteholders to convert debt into 97% ownership of the company, subject to dilution. It has since terminated that restructuring agreement and refinanced a bankruptcy loan provided by the convertible noteholders as bitcoin has risen in price.
The Justice Department’s bankruptcy division previously denied a request by the company’s shareholders to form an official committee. The Houston bankruptcy court overseeing the company’s case can still order the formation of an equity committee, if the court decides that shareholders’ interests aren’t already represented adequately.