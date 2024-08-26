Corn hits near four-year low on farmer selling, bumper crop forecasts

Reuters
Published26 Aug 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Chicago corn futures drop to lowest since 2020

Wheat hits new lows on fund selling

Soybeans choppy as traders monitor Middle East tensions and weather

By Heather Schlitz

CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) -

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active corn futures fell to the lowest since 2020 on Monday as expectations of a bumper corn crop and a continued stream of farmer selling weighed on futures, analysts said.

Meanwhile, Chicago soybean futures were choppy as traders monitored a heat wave in the U.S. Midwest and tensions in the Middle East. Wheat futures fell on ample world supplies and fund selling.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn fell 3-3/4 cents to $3.87-1/2 per bushel as of 1600 GMT after hitting the lowest since October, 2020, on a continuous chart.

Soybeans fell 3/4 cent to $9.72-1/4 a bushel, and wheat fell 5 cents to $5.23 a bushel.

A flurry of farmer selling has continued this week, adding downward momentum to corn futures.

"Most elevators and co-ops require old corn to be priced out soon," Jason Ward, analyst at Northstar Commodity, said. "It's a big week where we're flushing out old crop corn that has been in producers hands."

A closely followed crop tour run by advisory service ProFarmer projected record crop yields in major producing states Illinois and Iowa, reinforcing a global oversupply picture.

ProFarmer also reported the U.S. soybean harvest will be even bigger than the government's record forecast.

However, a heat wave and lack of rainfall in swathes of the U.S. Midwest may damage the soybean crop during its key development stage and has left industry players uncertain about whether the projected record yields will be realized, analysts said.

A pre-emptive Israeli strike against Hezbollah rocket launchers stoked concerns over growing tension in the region and supported soy oil futures, traders said.

Escalating conflicts in the Middle East often lead to higher prices for crude oil as well as soy oil, which is used as a source of biodiesel.

Meanwhile, wheat futures fell to multiple contract lows as cheap Black Sea supplies continued to weigh.

(Reporting by Heather Schlitz in Chicago; Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Eileen Soreng, Ed Osmond and Chris Reese)

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 10:02 PM IST
