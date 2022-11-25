Corporate agents can now tie up with 9 insurers, increases limits for other intermediaries4 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 07:52 PM IST
Policyholders will now get wider choices and access to insurance plans through various distribution channels
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has increased the maximum number of tie-ups for Corporate Agents (CA) and Insurance Marketing Firms (IMF). Policyholders will now get wider choices and access to insurance plans through various distribution channels. The regulator, IRDAI, approved several norms during the meeting held at its headquarters in Hyderabad on Friday, 25 November 2022.