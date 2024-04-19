Corporate America knows we’re miserable. Is a toilet bomb the answer?

U.S. consumer sentiment has improved since November but is still about 20% lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. There is a sharp disconnect between the pessimism many Americans feel about the economy and measures that show the economy is actually robust. For example, in a recent Wall Street Journal poll of swing states, 74% of respondents said inflation has moved in the wrong direction in the past year, even though the rate of inflation has in fact moderated.