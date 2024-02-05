Corporate America Tweaks Diversity Initiatives Amid Pushback
Richard Vanderford , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 05 Feb 2024, 08:08 PM IST
SummaryLegal pressure and other criticisms have led to a quiet rethinking of the programs.
Corporate America’s diversity initiatives are here to stay, but they are being adjusted in response to lawsuits and intense scrutiny.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less