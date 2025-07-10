Bond appetite: Corporate debt issuances on track to shatter another record
Summary
The benchmark government bond yield has fallen by 37.6 basis points from 6.700% on 31 January to 6.324% on 30 June, tracking policy rate cuts. But banks’ one-year MCLR fell by 10 basis points to 8.90% during the period.
Corporate bond issuances are expected to scale another record in the ongoing fiscal as Indian companies continue to raise funds at cheaper costs from the debt market, when banks are taking long to fully pass on lower policy rates to businesses.
