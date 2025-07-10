Bond appetite: Corporate debt issuances on track to shatter another record

Underdeveloped market

India’s corporate bond market remains underdeveloped, accounting for just 18% of gross domestic product, far below the 70–100% seen in developed economies, said Aggarwal of Grip Invest. According to the Economic Survey FY25, the corporate bond market is 80% of GDP in Korea and 36% in China. Published in January, the report pointed out that the market for corporate bonds comprises high-end bonds, with 97% of corporate bond issuances concentrated in the top 3 rating categories (AAA, AA+ and AA).