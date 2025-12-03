Corporate funding rebounds in Sep quarter, driven by higher profits and bank credit
Funding rose 58.1% year-on-year, the fastest pace since June 2023, breaking a two-year pattern of Q2 weakness.
Corporate fundraising activity saw a significant revival in the September 2025 quarter. After a sluggish June quarter, which saw an 8.4% year-on-year decline, non-financial enterprises ramped up fundraising between July and September. According to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), this period saw growth of 58.1%—the fastest pace since June 2023. Total funds raised during the quarter was estimated at ₹7.5 trillion, up from ₹5.6 trillion in the preceding quarter.