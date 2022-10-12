New Delhi: A combination of factors including moderate price hikes and steadily rising volumes are expected to have lifted corporate revenue by 15% to ₹10.2 trillion in the second quarter of this fiscal, according to a research report by rating agency Crisil. Profitability, however, is seen declining 300 basis points due to elevated commodity prices.

The report, which analysed over 300 companies excluding those in the financial services, and oil and gas industries, indicated that nearly half of the 47 sectors tracked by Crisil Research, are estimated to have outpaced overall revenue growth during the quarter.

The underperformance of the remaining sectors compared with overall growth was largely broad-based across the construction-linked, consumer staples, and industrial commodities verticals.

Consumer discretionary services, which accounted for 8% of overall revenue, are estimated to have grown 35% on-year, largely attributed to revenue more than doubling in sectors such as airline services on account of rise in passenger traffic and high fares and hotels due to increase in occupancy and room tariff, the report said.

Revenue of IT firms is estimated to have risen 15-17% on-year, aided by rapid adoption of digital platforms across segments and higher spending for modernisation to improve business resilience.

Similarly, consumer discretionary products, which accounted for almost 20% of overall revenue, logged 25% on-year growth, with maximum contribution coming from automobiles sectors due to healthy volume offtake, favourable product mix, and price hikes.

In contrast, the construction-linked vertical, which accounted for 16% of overall revenue, grew only 5% on-year. For the whole of this fiscal, revenue is expected to grow 12-18% on-year following continued recovery in volume and moderately higher realisations, the report said.

“Given a relative tapering of growth in the second quarter compared with the first, overall revenue growth for the first half of this fiscal is estimated to be 25% on year," the report said quoting Hetal Gandhi, Director of CRISIL Research.