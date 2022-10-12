Corporate revenue up 15% in September quarter: Report2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 05:48 PM IST
- Profitability, however, is seen declining 300 basis points due to elevated commodity prices.
New Delhi: A combination of factors including moderate price hikes and steadily rising volumes are expected to have lifted corporate revenue by 15% to ₹10.2 trillion in the second quarter of this fiscal, according to a research report by rating agency Crisil. Profitability, however, is seen declining 300 basis points due to elevated commodity prices.