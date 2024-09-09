Couche-Tard approaches Seven

(Adds background and details throughout) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By Urvi Dugar

Sept 8 (Reuters) -

Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard on Sunday said it is willing to engage in confidential discussions with 7-Eleven operator Seven & i Holdings and is keen on still pursuing an acquisition.

The 7-Eleven operator has said the proposal is not in the best interest of its shareholders and could face antitrust challenges in the U.S.

Couche-Tard said it would consider divestitures that may be required to secure regulatory approvals and believes that it would offer a compelling combination that would address all regulatory concerns in Japan.

"We believe that, working together, we can successfully reach and complete a mutually agreeable transaction," the company said, adding that it hopes this would lead to increased value creation for their Japanese counterpart.

Seven & i, which said last month it had received an offer from Circle-K owner Couche-Tard without naming the price, disclosed the bid was at $14.86 a share and said it would "sincerely consider" any proposals.

The Japanese company said earlier that even if Couche-Tard was to increase the value of the offer "very significantly" it would still be concerned over whether a takeover would be able to progress.

Couche-Tard said it would make an all-cash offer and that financing would not be a condition to close the transaction.

A 7-Eleven spokesperson wasn't immediately able to comment.

The combined entity would be the convenience store industry's biggest by a considerable margin and would be the largest all-cash offer for a company since Elon Musk bought Twitter for $40.2 billion in 2022, according to LSEG data. Mars Inc last month bid $35.2 billion for food group Kellanova.

Bloomberg News earlier reported about the plans and that Couche-Tard has not ruled out going directly to the shareholders with its bid.

While Seven & i is much larger than Couche-Tard in terms of sales, stores, and employees, its shares have underperformed for years, drawing complaints from investors including ValueAct Capital about the company's management and asset structure.