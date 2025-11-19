Child deaths trigger move to end unlicensed cough syrup sales in villages
Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 19 Nov 2025, 12:07 pm IST
India’s drug regulator is considering deleting cough syrups from the “household remedy” list, ending licence-free sales in small villages after DEG-contaminated syrups killed at least 24 children.
NEW DELHI : India’s apex drug regulator is preparing to tighten rural drug sales by revoking the “household remedy" exemption for cough syrups in villages and remote areas, according to three government officials and a document reviewed by Mint.
