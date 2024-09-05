Countering ‘toxic’ work culture claim; Sebi says it pays ₹34 LPA to entry level officers

Some employees of Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allegedly wrote a letter to the government and the media on August 6 portraying the regulator in a poor light

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published5 Sep 2024, 04:24 PM IST
The regulator says that for entry level officers at grade A, the cost to company (CTC) is approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34 lakh per annum, which is comparable to the corporate sector.
The regulator says that for entry level officers at grade A, the cost to company (CTC) is approximately ₹34 lakh per annum, which is comparable to the corporate sector.

In response to a media report raising questions over the work culture at Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi), capital markets regulator clarified that its officers are quite well paid. In fact, salaries of entry level officers are comparable to those of the corporate sector, reads a statement released by the Sebi.

The regulator says that for entry level officers at grade A, the cost to company (CTC) is approximately 34 lakh per annum, which is comparable to the corporate sector.

Now, the employees are demanding an additional 55 percent increase in house rent allowance (HRA) over the allowance set in 2023.

Also Read | SEBI employees hold protest outside Mumbai office, demand Buch’s resignation

This would lead to an additional cost to the company of almost 6 lakh per annum, claims the statement.

Campaign by employees

Sebi also said that the campaign against the regulator is instigated by external elements outside the group which tell the junior employees to go to media or ministry or the board.

“In fact, the letter of August 6, 2024 was not sent by the Sebi employees associations to the government and a section of the media. It was an anonymous email that was sent, and officers and associations have themselves condemned it,” reads the Sebi statement released Wednesday.

Sebi said when the media reported the employees' demand for increase in HRA as an issue around their working conditions then a group of employees consciously designed a strategy to change the narrative to frame the issue as relating to the work environment with an objective to have bargaining power to seek more benefits.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Sebi’s Madhabi Puri Buch and the fuss over her ICICI payouts

Thereafter, a letter focused on work culture was crafted and sent to HRD early last month.

What is Sebi’s stand?

Sebi has unequivocally condemned the claims of unprofessional work culture in the Aug 6 letter and stated that these stem from instances such as a) under-pitching of processing capability of officers, b) mis-reporting of status of achievement of KRAs, c) shuttling of files between departments over a long period to avoid taking decisions, d) changing appraisal marks of some employees to give them promotion.

Also Read | Hindenburg flux: Sebi has all information, no conflict, says chairperson Buch

In such instances, the officers have been held accountable and corrective actions taken, the statement reads.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Business NewsNewsCountering ‘toxic’ work culture claim; Sebi says it pays ₹34 LPA to entry level officers

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.20
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    4.15 (2.34%)

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:57 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Max Financial Services

    1,119.90
    03:29 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -13 (-1.15%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.60
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -8.3 (-2.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    2,116.90
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    147.1 (7.47%)

    UTI Asset Management Company

    1,266.55
    03:43 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    77.55 (6.52%)

    KEC International

    989.00
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    57.3 (6.15%)

    TVS Supply Chain Solutions

    206.90
    03:52 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    10.8 (5.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,505.00-134.00
      Chennai
      73,291.0081.00
      Delhi
      73,363.00725.00
      Kolkata
      72,650.00-1,132.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue