Couple caught having sex on historic cemetery grave, drugs discovered in car

A Florida couple was apprehended after they were found having sex on the top of graveyard in a historic cemetery. Police have also recovered methamphetamine and prescription drugs in their car, according to a report by People.

Joseph Luke Brown, 38, and Stephanie Kay Wegman, 46 - both residents of Websters reportedly abandoned their Nissan vehicle near the locked front gate of the cemetery - which dates back to 1850.They later relocated to a more secluded spot toward the back, where officers found them on March 26.

A state trooper initially spotted the car, which was registered to both Wegman and her husband, Anthony Johnson. The vehicle had its windows down and was unoccupied, prompting suspicion and a subsequent investigation.

When officers found the couple, they also discovered methamphetamine, Xanax, and oxycodone inside the vehicle.

Wegman was arrested on drug-related charges and taken to the county jail, while Brown was transported to a hospital for treatment of a preexisting leg injury. Authorities stated that a warrant would be pursued for Brown, though the specific charges have not yet been revealed.

The cemetery, situated in a semi-rural area of Florida, held its last burial in 1924 and was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.



Helicopter Swaying Reveals Soldiers Having Sex in Cockpit

In a similar case last year, two army personnel were caught having sex in an Apache helicopter after the shocked ground crew spotted the multi-million-pound gunship swaying up and down.

According to The Mirror, the two soldiers, who were believed to have been intoxicated, were discovered half-naked, engaging in sexual activity inside the cockpit of the helicopter during a routine maintenance check. The incident drew the attention of the ground crew, who had just completed a night-time servicing of the £8.5 million (around 90 crores) AH-64 gunship when they heard unusual noises and saw the rotors swaying up and down.