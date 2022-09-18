Couple end lives by consuming poisonous substance after spat over milk

On Saturday night Juhi expressed her desire to eat chapati with milk and Ghosh brought milk from a shop soon after. But an argument started between the two over milk and around 10 pm Sushanta Ghosh allegedly consumed some poisonous substance.
Following a spat over milk, A couple in Gurugram allegedly ended their lives after consuming some poisonous substance, police said on 18 September.
As per details, the the deceased couple has been identified as Juhi (22), a native of Jharkhand and her husband Sushanta Ghosh (25), a resident of Rampura in west Bengal.
Both of them were living in a rented house in Chauma village and Ghosh was working with a private company in Delhi.
Police said that on 17 September's night Juhi expressed her desire to eat chapati with milk and Ghosh brought milk from a shop soon after.
But an argument started between the two over milk and around 10 pm Sushanta Ghosh allegedly consumed some poisonous substance. Despite being taken to Metro Hospital when his condition deteriorated, he died after two hours of treatment.
Hearing the news about her husband's death, Juhi also consumed a poisonous substance late in the night and died. Police later reached their home and took the body into custody.
"It was simple case of suicide. Both side of family members of Juhi and Ghosh said in their statement that they had committed suicide over the altercation between them. We handed over the bodies to kin after the postmortem today," said inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Palam Vihar police station.
