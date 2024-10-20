In Rohini area of Delhi, a retired scientist and his wife were held at gunpoint by two men who posed as courier boys. They were robbed of ₹ 2 crore in cash and jewellery.

Delhi news: A shocking incident of theft surfaced on Friday in Rohini's Prashant Vihar. A retired scientist and his elderly wife were held hostage at gunpoint and robbed of ₹2 crore in cash and jewellery by two men posing as courier boys on October 18.

"The way the incident has happened, the police suspect the role of some insider or someone known to the family members," PTI quoted Delhi Police officer as saying.

Police said on Saturday informed that the incident took place in F Block of Prashant Vihar where the retired scientist Shibu Singh lives with his wife Nirmala. The incident happened when the elderly couple was in their house on Friday afternoon. Two men impersonating as courier boys entered the house. A Delhi police official said, "After entering inside the house, they held Shibu and his wife Nirmala hostage on gunpoint.

The husband was assaulted when he tried to resist. According to Shibu Singh's statement, the accused decamped away with cash and jewellery worth ₹2 crore from his house. The ex-scientist later informed his son, who lives separately in Delhi, about the incident, prompting him to alert the authorities.

Shubhu Singh's son made a PCR call at around 2:30 pm and informed the police about the theft. According to PTI report, Delhi police team arrived at the house soon after the intimation about the robbery and collected evidence from the spot. While the further investigation is underway, both the victims were escorted to the hospital for medical examination.

Over six police teams have been deployed in the task to search and identify the absconding accused. Furthermore, the police collected CCTV footage from the area and recorded statements of neighbours and other family members.

(With PTI inputs)