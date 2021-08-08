Covid antibodies remain stable or increase after 7 months: Study

In order to predict the pandemic’s evolution and develop effective strategies, it is critical to better understand the dynamics and duration of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 as well as the possible role of pre-existing antibodies against the coronaviruses that cause common colds. With this goal in mind, the team led by ISGlobal researcher Carlota Dobaño followed a cohort of healthcare workers at the Hospital Clinic (SEROCOV study) from the beginning of the pandemic, in order to evaluate the levels of antibodies against different SARS-CoV-2 antigens over time. “This is the first study that evaluates antibodies to such a large panel of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies over 7 months," said Dobaño.

