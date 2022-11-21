A study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) (IIT) Delhi has found changes in the brain in patients who have recovered from the Covid-19 virus. The study mentions that the significant changes in brain can reflect in the Covid-19 patients for up to six months. It also said that about one in five adults goes on to develop long-term effects from Covid-19. While neurological symptoms in Covid-19 patients include difficulty thinking or concentrating, headache, sleep problems, lightheadedness, pins-and-needles sensation, change in smell or taste, and depression or anxiety, some may experiences changes in the functioning of the brain after being infected with the virus.

The changes post Covid-19 doesn’t just limit itself to the patients, the virus may also be associated with changes to the heart, lungs or other organs even in asymptomatic patients. The study has largely analysed the effects of Covid-19 on the brain.

A co-author of the study, Sapna S Mishra, said, “Group-level studies have not previously focused on Covid-19 changes in magnetic susceptibility of the brain despite several case reports signaling such abnormalities. Our study highlights this new aspect of the neurological effects of Covid-19 and reports significant abnormalities in Covid survivors."

For the study, the researchers analysed the susceptibility-weighted imaging data of 46 Covid-recovered patients and 30 healthy controls. The Covid-19 patients mostly reported symptoms such as fatigue, trouble sleeping, lack of attention and memory issues, the study has found.

Mishra said, “Changes in susceptibility values of brain regions may be indicative of local compositional changes. Susceptibilities may reflect the presence of abnormal quantities of paramagnetic compounds, whereas lower susceptibility could be caused by abnormalities like calcification or lack of paramagnetic molecules containing iron."

Covid patients who recovered had higher susceptibility values in the frontal lobe and brain stem.

The researchers also found a significant difference in the right ventral diencephalon region of the brain stem – associated with bodily functions. Sapna Mishra said, “This study points to serious long-term complications that may be caused by the coronavirus, even months after recovery from the infection."

(With agency inputs)

