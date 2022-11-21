A study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) (IIT) Delhi has found changes in the brain in patients who have recovered from the Covid-19 virus. The study mentions that the significant changes in brain can reflect in the Covid-19 patients for up to six months. It also said that about one in five adults goes on to develop long-term effects from Covid-19. While neurological symptoms in Covid-19 patients include difficulty thinking or concentrating, headache, sleep problems, lightheadedness, pins-and-needles sensation, change in smell or taste, and depression or anxiety, some may experiences changes in the functioning of the brain after being infected with the virus.

