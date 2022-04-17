Covid cases have gone up significantly in Delhi NCR in past couple of days. A recent survey has claimed that the case have gone up by almost 500% in the last 15 days. The survey was done on nearly 19 per cent respondents in Delhi NCR.

The above mentioned population says that they know someone in their close network who has got Covid infection in the last 15 days. The 'COVID network prevalence' marks an over 500 per cent increase in the last 15 days, said LocalCircles, the firm that conducted the survey.

The survey received inputs from 11,743 residents located in all districts of Delhi and NCR, the firm said. In response, the majority of the respondents, 70 per cent, said: “No one in the last 15 days". An 11 per cent said “1 or 2", eight per cent said “3-5", and another 11 per cent “couldn’t say".

Yesterday, the covid 19 cased in Delhi recorded 461 new cases.