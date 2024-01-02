LIVE UPDATES

Covid cases in India Live Updates: Omicron sub-variant JN.1 found in 10 states, India reports 636 fresh COVID cases

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST

Covid cases in India Live Updates: In view of steadily rising COVID cases, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of Delhi issued guidelines for COVID-19 suspected or positive cases that will be reported at hospitals.