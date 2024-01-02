Covid cases in India Live Updates: COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising in India since the last month when the number of cases spiked especially in Kerala. With the emergence of Omicron sub-variant JN.1, both state and state governments have taken measures to curb its spread. Given this situation, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of Delhi issued guidelines for COVID-19 suspected or positive cases that will be reported at hospitals.
World Health Organisation (WHO) declared this new strain as a Variant of Interest (VOI) that is under intense scientific scrutiny. This variant proves to be deadly for old age people and people suffering from any comorbidities.
India registered three COVID-related mortalities in a day and reported 636 fresh coronavirus cases , according to Health Ministry data released yesterday. Two deaths were reported from Kerala and one from Tamil Nadu.
10 states detect presence of Omicron sub-variant JN.1
Covid cases in India Live Updates: The JN.1 sub-variant of coronavirus detected in ten states and Union Territories. These include Kerala (83 cases), Goa (51 cases), Gujarat (34 cases), Karnataka (8 cases), Maharashtra (8 cases), Rajasthan (5 cases), Tamil Nadu (4 cases), Telangana (2 cases), Odisha (1 case), and Delhi (1 case), according to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) report.
Maharashtra reports 70 new COVID cases
Covid cases in India Live Updates: On Monday, Maharashtra reported 70 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent while on Sunday 131 cases were reported. No deaths were reported but the state has 693 active cases, of which 42 are in hospitals, an official informed. Among those hospitalised, nine are in ICU and 33 are in non-ICU wards.
Karnataka reports 296 fresh COVID cases
Covid cases in India Live Updates: On Monday, Karnataka reported 296 new cases of Covid-19 and one fatality, as per the Health Department. The department's Covid bulletin indicated 50 recoveries on the same day, leaving a total of 1,245 active COVID cases.
Gurugram reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, first COVID death in 6 months
Covid cases in India Live Updates: Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gurugram on Monday, according to the health department. Gurugram reported first Covid death in the district in about six months. The deceased was a 47-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for six days and was also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other health issues.
Health department reports 548 COVID recoveries
Covid cases in India Live Updates: As per health department report, there are 4,394 active COVID cases across India taking the count of total reported cases to 4,50,13,908. Among these 548 individuals reported recovery on Monday.
Indore detects two more COVID cases
Covid cases in India Live Updates: The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital, Indore rises to nine with the detection of two more cases as per report released on Monday.
Rajasthan doctors working on temporary basis get service extension amid rising COVID cases
Covid cases in India Live Updates: Rajasthan medical and health department extended the service period of 735 doctors working on urgent temporary basis up to June 2024 amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country and detection of a new variant. Moreover, the step has been taken to maintain smooth system of health services in view of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the state.
Himachal Pradesh government gears up to face this new COVID wave
Covid cases in India Live Updates: The Health Secretary in an official statement said, "At present, the Covid situation is under control in the state and the government is ready to tackle any situation. Across all the medical institutions in the state, there are a total of 8,234 beds, out of which, 1,187 are oxygen-supported, 325 ICU beds, and 333 beds have ventilators. There are a total of 795 ventilators in the state, 4,323 oxygen concentrators, 9,650 oxygen cylinders, and 46 pressure swing adsorption plants and four liquid medical oxygen plants."
Himachal Pradesh Health Department holds meeting amid rising COVID cases in India
Covid cases in India Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Health Department held a meeting on Monday to review the COVID situation across the state. The Health Secretary in an official statement said, "Keeping in mind the festive season, the Chief Medical Officers in all the districts have been instructed to examine cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). The state has witnessed only two COVID-19 cases during the last 10 days," reported ANI.
Uttarakhand reports two COVID cases
Covid cases in India Live Updates: Uttarakhand reported two COVID-19 cases. Samples of both infected patients have been sent for genome sequencing to identify the presence of new Omicron sub-variant JN.1. The corona report of a 77-year-old man came positive on Saturday, while the report of a 72-year-old female patient came positive on Sunday.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!