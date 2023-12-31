Covid Cases India Live Updates: COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 cases have seen a surge throughout India in the past few days and both the central and state governments are vigilant and prepared over the outbreak of the new Omicron Subvariant JN.1, ahead of the New Year celebrations.
The total count of coronavirus cases in India has reached 4,50,12,484 since its outbreak in January 2020. According to the Union Health Ministry report, the death toll due to COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 55,33,358 . Seven COVID related deaths was reported on December 30. As per the official report by the Indian Council of Medical Research 41,797 tests were performed on December 29.
India reported a total of 145 cases of COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 till December 28. The World Health Organisation (WHO) classified JN.1 as a variant of interest and as distinct from its parent lineage, BA.2.86. WHO has informed that based on current evidence, the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low.
As per the health department, Omicron XBB.1.16 is a dominant variant of COVID-19 and a total of 1,972 cases were reported.
Maharashtra records 172 fresh COVID cases
Covid Cases India Live Updates: According to health department report, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 172 fresh COVID cases and zero fatalities. Omicron sub-variant JN.1 cases reported in the state until December 30 totals to 10. These reported cases were from Thane, Pune, Akola, Pune and Sindhudurg district.
India reports an increase of 743 COVID cases in a day
Covid Cases India Live Updates: An increase of 743 COVID cases in a day was reported on December 30, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in India to 4,50,12,484 since its outbreak in January 2020.
AIIMS issues guidelines for suspected or positive cases ahead of New Year
Covid Cases India Live Updates: In view of mass gatherings on New Year and likely surge in COVID cases, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of Delhi issued guidelines for suspected or positive cases that will be reported at hospitals following the sudden surge in the number of cases in the country.
