LIVE UPDATES

Covid cases in India Live Updates: Omicron sub-variant JN.1 cases surge ahead of New Year, 7 deaths reported

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2023, 08:37 AM IST

Covid Cases India Live Updates: India sees a surge in COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 cases ahead of New Year celebrations with reports of 145 cases of COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 till December 28.